trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706379
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cold Wave grips North India, Temperature drops to 6 degrees in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Winters 2024: There is a continuous decline in temperature in North India. The continuously increasing cold has also increased the problems of the people. The effects of weather are being seen from the plains to the mountains. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of dense fog in many areas including the capital Delhi.

All Videos

JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
Play Icon1:0
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram
Play Icon4:4
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram
VIRAL VIDEO : Bee Swarm Creates a Living Canopy on Person's Face, Watch and Get Goosebumps
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Bee Swarm Creates a Living Canopy on Person's Face, Watch and Get Goosebumps
VIRAL VIDEO: DIY Fail - Woman's Attempt to Fix Car Dent Goes Hilariously Wrong in 'How Not To Fix A Car 101
Play Icon0:16
 VIRAL VIDEO: DIY Fail - Woman's Attempt to Fix Car Dent Goes Hilariously Wrong in 'How Not To Fix A Car 101
VIRAL VIDEO : Nature's Spectacle Unveiled: Crowd Gathers to Witness Majestic Migration at Chilika Lake
Play Icon2:14
VIRAL VIDEO : Nature's Spectacle Unveiled: Crowd Gathers to Witness Majestic Migration at Chilika Lake

Trending Videos

JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
play icon1:0
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram
play icon4:4
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram
VIRAL VIDEO : Bee Swarm Creates a Living Canopy on Person's Face, Watch and Get Goosebumps
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Bee Swarm Creates a Living Canopy on Person's Face, Watch and Get Goosebumps
VIRAL VIDEO: DIY Fail - Woman's Attempt to Fix Car Dent Goes Hilariously Wrong in 'How Not To Fix A Car 101
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: DIY Fail - Woman's Attempt to Fix Car Dent Goes Hilariously Wrong in 'How Not To Fix A Car 101
VIRAL VIDEO : Nature's Spectacle Unveiled: Crowd Gathers to Witness Majestic Migration at Chilika Lake
play icon2:14
VIRAL VIDEO : Nature's Spectacle Unveiled: Crowd Gathers to Witness Majestic Migration at Chilika Lake
delhi winters 2024,delhi weather 2024,weather 2024,Delhi Weather,Delhi weather news,Delhi weather today,Delhi winter,Delhi Weather Update,Delhi NCR weather,Weather in Delhi,Delhi News,Delhi winters,weather update delhi,Delhi,Winter in Delhi,Delhi weather today news,delhi winter news today,Delhi temperature,Delhi fog,Delhi Cold,Winters in Delhi,delhi ncr weather update,delhi winter season,delhi in winter,weather news,Delhi Weather Update Today,