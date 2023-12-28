trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703612
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Cold Wave grips North India. Dense fog has been witnessed in Delhi NCR due to which visibility on the road is very low. Further, trains are running late and Many flights have also been cancelled.

