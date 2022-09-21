NewsVideos

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away after being on a prolonged ventilator

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
Raju Srivastava breathed his last today after being in the ICU for 41 days. The much-loved comedian-actor had suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym last month.

All Videos

Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election

Trending Videos

3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
News,