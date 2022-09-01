NewsVideos

Communal harmony seen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mandya district of Karnataka

Communal harmony was seen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at BD colony of Mandya in Karnataka. People from both Muslim and Hindu communities came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the Mandya district as the ten-day festival began on August 31.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
