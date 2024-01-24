trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713305
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Conch Shell Ceremony, Maharashtra and Pune Delegation in Ayodhya at Hanumangarhi

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
A group of approximately 120 men and women from Maharashtra and Pune makes a special arrival in Ayodhya, kicking off their visit with a traditional Conch Shell blowing ceremony at Hanumangarhi.

All Videos

Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Play Icon0:32
Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED
Play Icon6:34
Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
Play Icon1:8
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
Play Icon2:48
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show
Play Icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show

Trending Videos

Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
play icon0:32
Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED
play icon6:34
Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
play icon1:8
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
play icon2:48
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show