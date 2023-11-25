trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692122
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
As per latest reports, news has come to light related to the accused who carried out a crime like Kanhaiyalal in Sangamnagar Prayagraj. Accused Lareb Hashmi had attacked the bus driver and conductor with a chopper on the charge of making religious remarks. The accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor Police has encountered a B.Tech student. The accused was shot in the leg in the encounter. The conductor's father has made a big demand from CM Yogi.
