Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: BJP calls AAP-Congress alliance a fraud

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: Congress-AAP alliance has been officially announced for the Lok Sabha elections. In Delhi, Congress will contest Lok Sabha elections on three seats and AAP on 4 seats. Both the parties will contest elections in Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Now BJP leader Harish Khurana has targeted the AAP-Congress alliance. He said that this is finally an alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, but I will not call it an alliance, I will call it Thugbandhan.

An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress
