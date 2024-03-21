Advertisement
Congress' Anand Sharma opposes caste census

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
After Acharya Pramod Krishnam, before the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Anand Sharma attacked Rahul Gandhi and said that caste census is not a solution. If casteism is made a subject then we will have problems. Targeting the issue of caste census, he said it was an insult to the legacy of Indira-Rajiv.

