Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749457
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, all the political parties are making different claims. On one hand, Home Minister Amit Shah says that BJP is getting majority after taking the votes of all four phases. Meanwhile, SP President Akhilesh Yadav says that India alliance will win. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Akhil Chaudhary launched a scathing attack on PM Modi during Zee News' debate.

All Videos

Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
Play Icon01:50
Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Play Icon12:12
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
Play Icon01:00
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Play Icon11:07
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
Play Icon01:19
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines

Trending Videos

Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
play icon1:50
Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
play icon12:12
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
play icon1:0
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
play icon11:7
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
play icon1:19
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines