Congress Breaking: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam's statement – ​​make Priyanka the face to defeat Modi

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Congress Breaking: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam said that Priyanka should be made the face to defeat Modi. He said that Modi cannot be defeated by opposition unity, the procession does not go without the groom, so there should be a face against Modi and Priyanka Gandhi will have to be the face.
