trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647594
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress convenes meeting of Lok Sabha MPs on Adhir's suspension

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension: Congress has called a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs regarding the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Let us inform that Adhir was suspended for talking talk during PM Modi's speech.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech
play icon0:40
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
play icon1:20
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
play icon0:54
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
play icon1:28
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
play icon2:28
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech
play icon0:40
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
play icon1:20
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
play icon0:54
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
play icon1:28
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
play icon2:28
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
adhir ranjan suspension,sonia gandhi cpp meeting,sonia gandhi cpp,CPP meeting,cpp meeting sonia gandhi,cpp meeting sonia,cpp meet sonia gandhi,adhir ranjan chowdhury lok sabha,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,adhir ranjan chowdhury lok sabha today,adhir ranjan chowdhury speech,adhir ranjan chowdhury today news,adhir ranjan chowdhury suspended,Congress,congress adhir ranjan,congress neta adhir ranjan chowdhury,no confidence motion,parliament monsoon session 2023,Zee News,