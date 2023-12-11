trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697838
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Dhiraj Sahu 350 Crore IT Raid News: For the last 6 days, the note counting machines of the Income Tax Department are getting overheated and getting damaged. The reason is that more than Rs 350 crore cash recovered from the IT raid from Dheeraj Prasad Sahu's house and other places is being counted. Rs 351 crore has been recovered from 9 locations in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.
