Congress' Digvijay Singh posts over Ram Mandir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Digvijay Singh Post on Ram Mandir: Congress leader Digvijay Singh has posted about Ram Mandir. In this post, Digvijay Singh wrote that, 'Congress is not against the construction of the temple. Only asked to wait for the court's decision.

