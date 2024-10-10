videoDetails

Congress files 20 complaints after defeat in Haryana Election Results

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

A fierce battle has erupted over the election results of Haryana... After the crushing defeat in Haryana, a delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and raised objections to the election results... The Congress delegation included senior leaders like KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Ajay Maken. Congress leaders have alleged EVM tampering... and have placed 20 complaints from Haryana before the EC. Congress leaders have demanded the Election Commission to seal those voting machines against which they have lodged complaints.