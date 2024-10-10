Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2805093https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/congress-files-20-complaints-after-defeat-in-haryana-election-results-2805093.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress files 20 complaints after defeat in Haryana Election Results

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A fierce battle has erupted over the election results of Haryana... After the crushing defeat in Haryana, a delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and raised objections to the election results... The Congress delegation included senior leaders like KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Ajay Maken. Congress leaders have alleged EVM tampering... and have placed 20 complaints from Haryana before the EC. Congress leaders have demanded the Election Commission to seal those voting machines against which they have lodged complaints.

All Videos

Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
Play Icon01:59
Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
Play Icon09:45
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
Play Icon01:49
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
Play Icon01:05
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
Massive Fire breaks out in Tyre Warehouse in Lucknow
Play Icon00:47
Massive Fire breaks out in Tyre Warehouse in Lucknow

Trending Videos

Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
play icon1:59
Ban imposed on Durga Puja in West Bengal's Nadia
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
play icon9:45
Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
play icon1:49
UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
play icon1:5
2 Robbers Injured amid Greater Noida Encounter
Massive Fire breaks out in Tyre Warehouse in Lucknow
play icon0:47
Massive Fire breaks out in Tyre Warehouse in Lucknow
NEWS ON ONE CLICK