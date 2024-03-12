NewsVideos
Congress Income Tax Case News: Delhi HC to hear Congress’ plea in tax recovery case Today

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Congress Income Tax Case News: Congress has moved the Delhi High Court to stay the notice issued by the Income Tax Department for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 105 crore. Delhi High Court will hear the matter of recovery of outstanding tax today.

