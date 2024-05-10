Advertisement
Congress leader Mani Shankar's big statement on Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again given a big statement regarding Pakistan. Iyer said that Pakistan also has a nuclear bomb. We should give him respect. Let us tell you that Mani Shankar has already put Congress in trouble by giving controversial statements.

