Congress leader Rahul Gandhi starts vacating house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had received a notice to vacate the house found in Delhi. After which today Rahul Gandhi is vacating the house.

