Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh’s main market

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 21 visited Leh’s main market during his visit. He bought things from local vendors. Later, he met families of Army personnel and interacted with them. Thousands of supporters gathered to get a glimpse of Congress leader.
