Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP over Lord Ram

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Politics on Lord Ram Name has intensified. Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP over Lord Ram. While on one hand, On one hand, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has praised BJP over Ram temple. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has taken a strong dig at BJP. Know what Shashi Tharoor said while attacking BJP over Ram Ji.

