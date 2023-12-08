trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696567
Congress Leaders Holds Review Meeting Over Assembly Elections Defeat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Congress will hold a review meeting of its defeat today. There will be churning in Congress on the defeat of three states. Today is a day of brainstorming for Congress. Today the Congress high command will hold a meeting to find out why it had to face defeat.
