Congress MLA Arif Masood Urges Muslim Community to Prioritize Sharia; Kalicharan Maharaj Criticizes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
In Bhopal, Congress MLA Arif Masood has urged the Muslim community to prioritize Sharia and protect it above all. He emphasized that no party is more important than Sharia for them. Masood also called for Muslim leaders to fulfill their responsibilities by securing votes for the community. In response, Kalicharan Maharaj has criticized both the Congress party and Arif Masood for his statements.

