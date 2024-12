videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Sheikh Hasina Condemns Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:26 AM IST

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has strongly condemned the ongoing violence against Hindus in the country. She also denounced the arrest of Chinmoy Das, emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence and condemning any form of religious violence. The statement comes amid growing concerns over the safety and rights of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.