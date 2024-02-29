trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726129
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, Optimistic about Dialogues

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
In a notable move, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh has tendered his resignation from the Himachal Pradesh cabinet. Singh, expressing optimism, stated, "I had said that I won't press it. Dialogues are underway. Observers are here, and they are working to set everything right." He emphasized the auspiciousness of Himachal Pradesh, referring to it as 'devabhoomi' (land of gods), and highlighted seeking blessings from Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Singh believes in the positive outcome of ongoing discussions, asserting, "We have everyone's blessings. There is no problem." Stay tuned for further updates on this political development.

