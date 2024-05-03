Advertisement
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Raebareli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
After a long suspense, Congress has announced candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi seats for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. On one hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will contest elections from Rae Bareli. On the other hand, KL Sharma will file nomination from Amethi seat. Meanwhile, the entire family including Rahul Gandhi has reached Amethi in a private plane. Rahul Gandhi will file nomination from Rae Bareli along with Sonia and Priyanka in a short time.

