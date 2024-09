videoDetails

Congress-NC government may be formed in J&K - Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Pakistan's statement on elections in J&K. 'Pakistan, Congress-NC unanimous on restoration of 370'. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's provocative statement. Modi has hurt us by removing 370 - Khawaja. 'Congress-NC government can be formed in J&K'. 370 should be restored in J&K - Khawaja.