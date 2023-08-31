trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656090
Congress on Adani: Congress attack on OCCRP report – PM crossed limits to save friend

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Targeted the central government regarding Adani case. Before the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, two cases came to light this morning. Global financial newspapers raised questions on Adani Group owner Gautam Adani. A newspaper said that the Adani family, close to PM Modi, tried to manipulate the stocks by investing money in their own shares.
