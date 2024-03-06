NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress on Sandeshkhali Case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress on Sandeshkhali Case: Politics has also intensified regarding Sandeshkhali case. Congress and BJP have attacked Mamata government. See what Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has said in this report. Whereas CBI has not been able to take Shahjahan Sheikh into custody yet.

All Videos

CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
Play Icon00:26
 CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
Play Icon00:37
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader
Play Icon02:29
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader
Sandeshkhali Residents Head To Barasat For PM Modi's Public Rally In North 24 Parganas
Play Icon00:37
Sandeshkhali Residents Head To Barasat For PM Modi's Public Rally In North 24 Parganas
Social Media News: Why Facebook, Instagram down globally?
Play Icon02:15
Social Media News: Why Facebook, Instagram down globally?

Trending Videos

CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
play icon0:26
CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
play icon0:37
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader
play icon2:29
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader
Sandeshkhali Residents Head To Barasat For PM Modi's Public Rally In North 24 Parganas
play icon0:37
Sandeshkhali Residents Head To Barasat For PM Modi's Public Rally In North 24 Parganas
Social Media News: Why Facebook, Instagram down globally?
play icon2:15
Social Media News: Why Facebook, Instagram down globally?