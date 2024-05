videoDetails

Congress opposes PM Modi's Meditation Broadcast

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

PM Modi Meditation Update: PM is going to start silent meditation in Kanyakumari today. There is opposition to its broadcast. Congress has complained about this to the Election Commission and demanded a ban on its telecast. Congress says that this will violate the code of conduct. At the same time, TMC also said that if Dhyan is telecasted, they will complain about it to the Election Commission.