NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
There is a lot of politics going on regarding wrestlers. Today i.e. on June 7, wrestler Bajrang Punia and farmer leader Raket Tikait have reached Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's residence to meet him. On the other hand, a mahapanchayat is being organized in Dadri in support of the wrestlers. Meanwhile, the Congress has attacked the BJP by holding a press conference.

All Videos

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
3:26
 MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
Know answers to your questions asked from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:23
Know answers to your questions asked from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
3:26
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
5:23
Know answers to your questions asked from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
congress on wrestlers protest,Deepender Hooda,Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest news,wrestler protest,wrestlers protest latest news,wrestlers protest live,wrestlers protest update,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest india,wrestlers protest reason,wrestlers protest explained,wrestler protest in delhi,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest today,Wrestlers Protest Updates,Wrestlers protests,