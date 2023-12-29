trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704133
Congress party to discuss seat sharing in first week of January

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Big update has been revealed related to I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Seat Sharing regarding Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Congress Party will start discussing seat sharing with the allies of INDIA alliance in the first week of January.

