Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, All political parties are holding massive rallies. Congress PM Rahul Gandhi have put serious allegations against PM Modi over EVM. Know what all Rahul Gandhi said.

