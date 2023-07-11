NewsVideos
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge And Leader Rahul Gandhi Hold Meeting With Maharashtra Congress Leaders In Delhi

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi have scheduled a meeting with their Maharashtra leaders in Delhi.

