Congress' press conference on Himachal crisis

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Himachal Political Crisis Update: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has rejected the news of resignation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has held a press conference on political developments in Himachal Pradesh. Jairam Ramesh said that a conspiracy is being hatched to topple the Congress government due to cross voting.

All Videos

Himachal CM Sukhu denies offering resignation
Play Icon03:46
Himachal CM Sukhu denies offering resignation
Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI
Play Icon05:02
Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI
Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest in Lucknow Over Alleged UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak
Play Icon01:28
Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest in Lucknow Over Alleged UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak
Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly
Play Icon01:32
Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Play Icon02:40
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis

