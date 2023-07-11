trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634204
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress sent invitation to 24 opposition parties, such opposition parties will defeat PM Modi । Bengaluru

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Congress has started working on the strategy for the 2024 elections. Congress has invited 24 parties for the next meeting of opposition parties. The next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru. New parties have been invited for this meeting. 3 main strategies will be discussed in the meeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
play icon2:1
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
Big disclosure in Delhi Police's charge sheet, Brij Bhushan ordered to appear in court on July 18
play icon1:4
Big disclosure in Delhi Police's charge sheet, Brij Bhushan ordered to appear in court on July 18
Deshhit: Seema's love story will end, Pakistani girl have to face difficulty now?
play icon33:8
Deshhit: Seema's love story will end, Pakistani girl have to face difficulty now?
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
play icon9:32
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
play icon9:51
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
play icon2:1
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
Big disclosure in Delhi Police's charge sheet, Brij Bhushan ordered to appear in court on July 18
play icon1:4
Big disclosure in Delhi Police's charge sheet, Brij Bhushan ordered to appear in court on July 18
Deshhit: Seema's love story will end, Pakistani girl have to face difficulty now?
play icon33:8
Deshhit: Seema's love story will end, Pakistani girl have to face difficulty now?
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
play icon9:32
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
play icon9:51
Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials
opposition parties meeting in bengaluru,BJP vs Congress,PM Modi,Modi government,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Election 2024,opposition meeting bengaluru,Opposition parties meeting,opposition meeting in bengaluru,opposition meeting shift to bengaluru,opposition meeting congress,opposition meeting arvind kejriwal,opposition party meeting,opposition next meeting,Opposition meeting,banglore opposition meeting,Opposition party,Rahul Gandhi,Sonia Gandhi,Zee News,