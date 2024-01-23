trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713055
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Follow Us
In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Congress Students' Wing stages a protest by hurling eggs, demanding the resignation of the School and Mass Education Minister over issues related to the Junior Teacher Requirement. Yashir Nawaz, the Odisha President of NSUI, leads the demonstration. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

All Videos

Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
Play Icon3:45
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:48
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon1:57
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
Play Icon1:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon1:29
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
play icon3:45
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
play icon0:48
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
play icon1:57
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
play icon1:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
play icon1:29
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?