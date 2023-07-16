trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636259
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress supports AAP on ordinance, KC Venugopal makes big statement

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government: Aam Aadmi Party has got the support of the Congress on the ordinance of the Center. Regarding this, KC Venugopal issued a statement and said, 'Welcome the decision of the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party should come to the meeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Red Fort gets little relief from flood
play icon11:0
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
play icon6:16
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
NDA alliance in UP gets stronger. OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, his party SBSP joins NDA
play icon7:20
NDA alliance in UP gets stronger. OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, his party SBSP joins NDA
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Red Fort gets little relief from flood
play icon11:0
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
play icon6:16
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
NDA alliance in UP gets stronger. OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, his party SBSP joins NDA
play icon7:20
NDA alliance in UP gets stronger. OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, his party SBSP joins NDA
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
centre ordinance on delhi,Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government,centre ordinance on delhi govt,KC Venugopal,kc venugopal latest news,kc venugopal english interview,kc venugopal old interview,delhi government ordinance,Jairam Ramesh,jairam ramesh interview,Jai ram ramesh,jairam ramesh speech,jai ram ramesh latest news,jairam ramesh to centre,jairam ramesh on modi,jairam ramesh congress,Centre brings Ordinance,Congress leader Jairam Ramesh,Zee News,breaking,