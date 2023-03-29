videoDetails

Congress to conduct Jai Bharat Satyagraha against termination of Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament after serving a two-year sentence in a 2019 defamation case. Expressing protest against this, Congress is doing Jai Bharat Satyagraha from today. Regarding this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the BJP government and said, 'The opposition is being harassed. ED is being misused. This government itself is corrupt, it is telling others.