NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress to conduct Jai Bharat Satyagraha against termination of Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament after serving a two-year sentence in a 2019 defamation case. Expressing protest against this, Congress is doing Jai Bharat Satyagraha from today. Regarding this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the BJP government and said, 'The opposition is being harassed. ED is being misused. This government itself is corrupt, it is telling others.

All Videos

Amritpal Singh May surrender before Punjab Police today - Sources
4:56
Amritpal Singh May surrender before Punjab Police today - Sources
Amritpal has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest
4:41
Amritpal has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest
Election Commission announces dates for Karnataka Elections
14:24
Election Commission announces dates for Karnataka Elections
Amritpal Singh suspicioned to be hid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
14:6
Amritpal Singh suspicioned to be hid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh
2:46
Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh

Trending Videos

4:56
Amritpal Singh May surrender before Punjab Police today - Sources
4:41
Amritpal has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest
14:24
Election Commission announces dates for Karnataka Elections
14:6
Amritpal Singh suspicioned to be hid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
2:46
Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh
jai bharat satyagraha,jai bharat satyagraha rahul gandhi,Mallikarjun Kharge,mallikarjun kharge on rahul gandhi,mallikarjun kharge rahul gandhi,2019 defamation case,rahul defamation,Rahul Gandhi Disqualified,Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as loksabha mp,Rahul defamation case,defamation case against rahul gandhi,Surat Court,Rahul Gandhi,modi surname defamation case,defamation case rahul,rahul gandhi modi surname defamation case,Modi surname case,Zee News,Hindi News,