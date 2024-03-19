NewsVideos
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto

|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, Congress is going to hold meeting over Election Manifesto today. As per latest reports, the meeting will be conducted under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. To know more about the same, watch this report.

