Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Today was the second day of the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai. Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal also reached this meeting. Some opposition leaders have expressed displeasure over the arrival of Kapil Sibal.
