NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress will go to people of Chhattisgarh once again to seek their support, confidence: Dy CM TS Singh Deo

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Congress leader TS Singh Deo was appointed as New Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Speaking on his appointment, TS Singh Deo on June 28 expressed his gratitude towards Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that Congress needs to complete the work in the limited time they have (until the State election).

All Videos

“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
play icon2:26
“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
play icon5:21
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
play icon2:53
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
play icon2:29
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
play icon3:17
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July

Trending Videos

“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
play icon2:26
“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
play icon5:21
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
play icon2:53
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
play icon2:29
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
play icon3:17
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July