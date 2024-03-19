NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting Commences At AICC Headquarters In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Watch: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has commenced at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent Congress leaders in attendance.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Girl's Dangerous Scooter Driving Sparks Road Safety Debate
Play Icon00:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Girl's Dangerous Scooter Driving Sparks Road Safety Debate
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
Play Icon01:09
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
Play Icon01:25
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon09:19
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Play Icon00:52
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Girl's Dangerous Scooter Driving Sparks Road Safety Debate
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Girl's Dangerous Scooter Driving Sparks Road Safety Debate
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
play icon1:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
play icon1:25
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
play icon9:19
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
play icon0:52
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC