Congress's double attack on PM Modi, accused BJP of dictatorship

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Congress has made a double attack on PM Modi, Congress leader Adhirranjan Choudhary accused BJP of dictatorship without naming him. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge targeted through poetry, he said that if you want to change then change the situation, what happens by changing the name.
