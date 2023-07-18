trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636938
Congress's Jairam Ramesh makes big statement over Opposition unity Meet

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Opposition Meeting Bangalore: Today is the second day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. During this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made a big statement and said that 'everyone's aim is to save democracy'.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang suddenly goes missing
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang suddenly goes missing
Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura
Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura
Posters put up against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru
Posters put up against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark
Opposition to make big decision during meet in Bangalore toda
Opposition to make big decision during meet in Bangalore toda
