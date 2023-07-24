trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640004
'Congress's politics of familyism only..insulting PM'

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Smriti Irani Press Conference: Today in the Lok Sabha, the opposition created ruckus in both the Houses on the issue of Manipur. Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Congress that the Congress only does the politics of familyism. The Congress party insults the PM.
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
play icon1:34
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series
play icon1:51
Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
play icon6:37
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
play icon2:26
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!
play icon3:16
Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!
