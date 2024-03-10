NewsVideos
Congress's statement on TMC candidates list

Mar 10, 2024
Trinamool Congress Party will contest elections alone in West Bengal. TMC has announced the names of its candidates for all 42 seats of West Bengal. TMC has also given tickets to Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha. In such a situation, it is being considered a big blow for the Congress and India alliance. Now Congress's first reaction to this list of TMC has come to light.

