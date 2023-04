videoDetails

Conspiracy of violence in many cities of the country, know about hotspots of religious violence?

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Incidents of violence are coming to fore from several areas of the country in the last several days since Ram Navami. The violence that erupted in Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar on Ram Navami has now reached Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Know in detail in this report where are the hotspots of violence?