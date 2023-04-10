NewsVideos
videoDetails

Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The conspiracy to terrorize the national capital Delhi has been exposed. 7-8 hand grenades have been found in Holambi Kalan, Delhi.

All Videos

Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
2:2
Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
4:23
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
3:24
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
2:22
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder
1:36
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder

Trending Videos

2:2
Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
4:23
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
3:24
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
2:22
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
1:36
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder
Breaking News,Hand grenade,Grenade,hand grenade explosion,holy hand grenade,airsoft hand grenade,hand grenade exploding,frag grenade,m67 hand grenade,hand grenade test,hand grenade klec,hand grenade 2013,hand grenade 2018,hand grenade fails,hand grenade prank,how to hand grenade,hand grenade video,hand grenade andel,hand grenade nejsi,hand grenade fenix,hand grenade fenix,hand grenade throw,hand greanade,hand grenade hedley,hedley hand grenade,