Conspiracy to turn India into Ghazwa-e-Hind - Giriraj Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Giriraj Singh has once again raised the issue of Love Jihad, supporting Bareilly Court’s decision and linking it to a conspiracy to make India 'Gazwa-e-Hind.' He also appealed for the extension of Durga Puja holidays and questioned the entry of non-Hindus into Garba events.