Construction Worker's Dance On 'Ae Makhna' Song Of Amitabh, Govinda Is What You Need To Watch Today

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
If you're looking for something to lift your spirits, watch the viral vdieo of construction workers' dance on the song "Ae Makhna" featuring legend Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. This vibrant and energetic dance moves showcases the skill and real happiness of these hardworking individuals as they groove to the popular songs With their classy moves , they bring an extra layer of fun to this popular Bollywood song. It's a delightful performance that's sure to bring a smile to your face and maybe even inspire you to join in on the dance yourself with this viral reel.

