NewsVideos
videoDetails

Content creator Award: Prime Minister Modi honored content creators at Bharat Mandapam

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Follow Us
National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi inaugurated the first National Writers Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The award aims to honor outstanding and influential digital creators in various fields such as storytelling, social change, environmental sustainability, education and gaming. The award also seeks to inspire more people to use their creativity for positive change. Gaurav Chaudhary received the Best Creator in Technical Category.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
Play Icon02:49
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
Prime Minister Modi gives address at National Creators Award
Play Icon04:52
Prime Minister Modi gives address at National Creators Award
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
Play Icon01:44
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
Play Icon01:10
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
Play Icon02:56
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
play icon2:49
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
Prime Minister Modi gives address at National Creators Award
play icon4:52
Prime Minister Modi gives address at National Creators Award
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
play icon1:44
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
play icon1:10
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
play icon2:56
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota